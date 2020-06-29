All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Location

20 East Burgundy Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,445

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Lovely Four bedroom/Three bath home in Highlands Ranch is currently available for rent. It is open, airy with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The home has a over sized two car attached garage, fenced yard, mature landscaping and situated next to the greenbelt. It has new SS appliances, flooring in kitchen and Master bathroom, new fixtures and more. It is located close to the Highlands Ranch Town Center so you can enjoy dining and retail close to home! This home also includes access to 4 Rec Centers throughout Highlands Ranch. Pets are negotiable with deposit. Sorry no Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Burgundy Dr have any available units?
20 Burgundy Dr has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Burgundy Dr have?
Some of 20 Burgundy Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Burgundy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20 Burgundy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Burgundy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Burgundy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20 Burgundy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20 Burgundy Dr offers parking.
Does 20 Burgundy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Burgundy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Burgundy Dr have a pool?
No, 20 Burgundy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20 Burgundy Dr have accessible units?
No, 20 Burgundy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Burgundy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Burgundy Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Burgundy Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Burgundy Dr has units with air conditioning.
