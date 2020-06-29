20 Burgundy Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Lovely Four bedroom/Three bath home in Highlands Ranch is currently available for rent. It is open, airy with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The home has a over sized two car attached garage, fenced yard, mature landscaping and situated next to the greenbelt. It has new SS appliances, flooring in kitchen and Master bathroom, new fixtures and more. It is located close to the Highlands Ranch Town Center so you can enjoy dining and retail close to home! This home also includes access to 4 Rec Centers throughout Highlands Ranch. Pets are negotiable with deposit. Sorry no Cats.