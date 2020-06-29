All apartments in Highlands Ranch
1752 Sterling Court
1752 Sterling Court

1752 Sterling Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1752 Sterling Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include a private entrance, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is on street.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones in the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470 and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, electric, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 Sterling Court have any available units?
1752 Sterling Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1752 Sterling Court have?
Some of 1752 Sterling Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 Sterling Court currently offering any rent specials?
1752 Sterling Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 Sterling Court pet-friendly?
No, 1752 Sterling Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1752 Sterling Court offer parking?
Yes, 1752 Sterling Court offers parking.
Does 1752 Sterling Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1752 Sterling Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 Sterling Court have a pool?
Yes, 1752 Sterling Court has a pool.
Does 1752 Sterling Court have accessible units?
No, 1752 Sterling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 Sterling Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 Sterling Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1752 Sterling Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1752 Sterling Court has units with air conditioning.
