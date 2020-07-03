1408 Briarhollow Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous Tigerwood hardwood flooring will be first thing that greets you when you enter this beautiful 2-story, 3-bedroom, 3-bath Highlands Ranch home. Featuring an open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings and a sunken living room, this home has been meticulously cared for - inside and out. This home is absolutely move-in ready. Highlands Ranch offers resort-like amenities that include 4 rec centers & indoor/outdoor pools. Features: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Gorgeous Hardwood Floors -Open Floor Plan -W/D Included -Deck in backyard -Thunder Ridge HS, Ranch View Middle School, & Saddle Ranch Elementary -Near Santa Fe & Highlands Ranch Prkwy, E470 12 Month Lease Available November 1st!



-AC

-Unfinished basement



Text Ben for showings at 720.935.0453