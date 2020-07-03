All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated October 26 2019 at 8:33 AM

1408 Briarhollow Lane

1408 West Briarhollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1408 West Briarhollow Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous Tigerwood hardwood flooring will be first thing that greets you when you enter this beautiful 2-story, 3-bedroom, 3-bath Highlands Ranch home. Featuring an open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings and a sunken living room, this home has been meticulously cared for - inside and out. This home is absolutely move-in ready. Highlands Ranch offers resort-like amenities that include 4 rec centers & indoor/outdoor pools. Features: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Gorgeous Hardwood Floors -Open Floor Plan -W/D Included -Deck in backyard -Thunder Ridge HS, Ranch View Middle School, & Saddle Ranch Elementary -Near Santa Fe & Highlands Ranch Prkwy, E470 12 Month Lease Available November 1st!

-AC
-Unfinished basement

Text Ben for showings at 720.935.0453

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Briarhollow Lane have any available units?
1408 Briarhollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1408 Briarhollow Lane have?
Some of 1408 Briarhollow Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Briarhollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Briarhollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Briarhollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Briarhollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Briarhollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Briarhollow Lane offers parking.
Does 1408 Briarhollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Briarhollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Briarhollow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1408 Briarhollow Lane has a pool.
Does 1408 Briarhollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1408 Briarhollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Briarhollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Briarhollow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Briarhollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1408 Briarhollow Lane has units with air conditioning.

