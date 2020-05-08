Amenities

140 Whitehaven Circle Available 11/01/19 Sheer luxury! - Located in Indigo Hills in Highlands Ranch but so convenient to amenities like shopping, walking trails, and schools, the location can't be beat. And the massive, world-class rec centers of Highlands Ranch are at your disposal! The floor plan is very open with windows rimming the entire unit, and the southerly exposure provides sun-drenched warmth in winter. The elegant kitchen boasts newer Whirlpool Gold fridge/microwave/dishwasher, Kenmore 5 burner gas range, sleek Corian counters with stainless under mount sink and restaurant-grade faucet. Oak cabinets feature upper and lower accent lighting, pantry, and lots of pull-out drawers. Off the dining room is an awesome covered deck sure to get plenty of use. The master has its own private deck, 5 piece bath, and large walk-in closet*attached 2 car garage below, gas fireplace, brand new washer/dryer, 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout, Corian counters in both baths, and A/C. SHOWINGS SET BY TEXT ONLY.



(RLNE5141911)