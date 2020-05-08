All apartments in Highlands Ranch
140 Whitehaven Circle
140 Whitehaven Circle

140 Whitehaven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

140 Whitehaven Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
140 Whitehaven Circle Available 11/01/19 Sheer luxury! - Located in Indigo Hills in Highlands Ranch but so convenient to amenities like shopping, walking trails, and schools, the location can't be beat. And the massive, world-class rec centers of Highlands Ranch are at your disposal! The floor plan is very open with windows rimming the entire unit, and the southerly exposure provides sun-drenched warmth in winter. The elegant kitchen boasts newer Whirlpool Gold fridge/microwave/dishwasher, Kenmore 5 burner gas range, sleek Corian counters with stainless under mount sink and restaurant-grade faucet. Oak cabinets feature upper and lower accent lighting, pantry, and lots of pull-out drawers. Off the dining room is an awesome covered deck sure to get plenty of use. The master has its own private deck, 5 piece bath, and large walk-in closet*attached 2 car garage below, gas fireplace, brand new washer/dryer, 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout, Corian counters in both baths, and A/C. SHOWINGS SET BY TEXT ONLY.

(RLNE5141911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Whitehaven Circle have any available units?
140 Whitehaven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 140 Whitehaven Circle have?
Some of 140 Whitehaven Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Whitehaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
140 Whitehaven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Whitehaven Circle pet-friendly?
No, 140 Whitehaven Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 140 Whitehaven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 140 Whitehaven Circle offers parking.
Does 140 Whitehaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Whitehaven Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Whitehaven Circle have a pool?
Yes, 140 Whitehaven Circle has a pool.
Does 140 Whitehaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 140 Whitehaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Whitehaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Whitehaven Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Whitehaven Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Whitehaven Circle has units with air conditioning.
