1389 Carlyle Park Circle

Beautiful corner townhome in Carlyle Park with a 1 car attached garage and 2 assigned parking spots!



Corner lot with spacious and bright 1,500 square feet of living space. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the office space, master and guest room with an attached bath, and walk-in closets. Other great are AC, all appliances, and granite countertops. Enjoy the weather in the back yard, fenced and private, great for entertaining and is low maintenance.



Complex has its own private pool as well as access to HRCA pools, indoor & outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, weights, yoga classes, indoor/outdoor soccer, spin classes, & baseball fields!



Walk to shopping, restaurants, farmers market, and a grocery store. Access to all Highlands Ranch amenities. Enjoy miles of back country trails for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing & running. There are 4 recreation centers. Grocery stores, bookstores, & restaurants at your fingertips.



Located in the Douglas County School District.



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.



** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,850/MONTH !!! **



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #967510.



