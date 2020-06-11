All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 1389 Carlyle Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
1389 Carlyle Park Circle
Last updated August 23 2019 at 8:04 PM

1389 Carlyle Park Circle

1389 Carlyle Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1389 Carlyle Park Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,850/MONTH !!! **

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #967510.

Beautiful corner townhome in Carlyle Park with a 1 car attached garage and 2 assigned parking spots!

Corner lot with spacious and bright 1,500 square feet of living space. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the office space, master and guest room with an attached bath, and walk-in closets. Other great are AC, all appliances, and granite countertops. Enjoy the weather in the back yard, fenced and private, great for entertaining and is low maintenance.

Complex has its own private pool as well as access to HRCA pools, indoor & outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, weights, yoga classes, indoor/outdoor soccer, spin classes, & baseball fields!

Walk to shopping, restaurants, farmers market, and a grocery store. Access to all Highlands Ranch amenities. Enjoy miles of back country trails for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing & running. There are 4 recreation centers. Grocery stores, bookstores, & restaurants at your fingertips.

Located in the Douglas County School District.

2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet fee.

** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,850/MONTH !!! **

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #967510.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1389 Carlyle Park Circle have any available units?
1389 Carlyle Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1389 Carlyle Park Circle have?
Some of 1389 Carlyle Park Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1389 Carlyle Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1389 Carlyle Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1389 Carlyle Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1389 Carlyle Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1389 Carlyle Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1389 Carlyle Park Circle offers parking.
Does 1389 Carlyle Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1389 Carlyle Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1389 Carlyle Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1389 Carlyle Park Circle has a pool.
Does 1389 Carlyle Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1389 Carlyle Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1389 Carlyle Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1389 Carlyle Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1389 Carlyle Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1389 Carlyle Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs