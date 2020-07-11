All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1327 Sunnyside Street

1327 Sunnyside Street · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Sunnyside Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Move in now and your first 3 months rent is reduced to $1800.00 a month! There is a total of 1521 finished square ft in this home including 306 in the finished basement. Main floor houses the kitchen, dining area and formal living with fireplace. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including the master 3\4 bath.

Lower level is finished with a nice size rec room, full bathroom and laundry room with washer\dryer. Extras include stamped concrete patio, sprinklers front and back and whole house air conditioning. Great location; minutes to C-470, light rail and all major shopping and abundant restaurants. Ready to occupy by September 15th. Owner will accept one small to medium dog with additional deposit of $250.00.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call our office or email us to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Sunnyside Street have any available units?
1327 Sunnyside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1327 Sunnyside Street have?
Some of 1327 Sunnyside Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Sunnyside Street currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Sunnyside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Sunnyside Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 Sunnyside Street is pet friendly.
Does 1327 Sunnyside Street offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Sunnyside Street offers parking.
Does 1327 Sunnyside Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 Sunnyside Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Sunnyside Street have a pool?
No, 1327 Sunnyside Street does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Sunnyside Street have accessible units?
No, 1327 Sunnyside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Sunnyside Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Sunnyside Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Sunnyside Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1327 Sunnyside Street has units with air conditioning.
