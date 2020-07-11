1327 Sunnyside Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Move in now and your first 3 months rent is reduced to $1800.00 a month! There is a total of 1521 finished square ft in this home including 306 in the finished basement. Main floor houses the kitchen, dining area and formal living with fireplace. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including the master 3\4 bath.



Lower level is finished with a nice size rec room, full bathroom and laundry room with washer\dryer. Extras include stamped concrete patio, sprinklers front and back and whole house air conditioning. Great location; minutes to C-470, light rail and all major shopping and abundant restaurants. Ready to occupy by September 15th. Owner will accept one small to medium dog with additional deposit of $250.00.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call our office or email us to set your showing.