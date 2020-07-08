1319 Carlyle Park Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Townhome in Beautiful Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 4936



3 Bedroom

2.5 Bath

2 Car Garage with storage

Patio with yard

Private Pool and Hot Tub

4 recreation centers available for you to use

HOA shovels in the winter and cuts the grass in the summer

Trash and HOA fees are included in the rent

Updated

Washer and Dryer included

Across the street from Town Center in Highlands Ranch. Good Food and Stores in walking distance

Property Id 4936



