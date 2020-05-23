All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Highlands Ranch, CO
1223 Carlyle Park Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1223 Carlyle Park Cir

1223 Carlyle Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Carlyle Park Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This awesome 2bd/2.5 townhome is in an Incredible Location! Quiet community plus walking distance to shopping, dining, restaurants, major transportation and even the hospital. The modern kitchen is open to the dining and family rooms. Fireplace plus all New Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer and dryer included. 2 Master Suite Bedrooms w/Baths and Walk-in closets. One even has a separate shower and a sunken tub.The upstairs also includes a built-in Office/ computer area between the 2 Master Suites. Half bath downstairs. Neutral carpet and paint. Plenty of storage, attached garage, and driveway for parking. Huge windows with views. Large fenced in patio is a great place to relax or entertain. Living here give you access to Highlands Ranch Recreation Center for a nominal fee. This includes 4 centers w/pool and workout areas. Available for move in September 1st but showing now. NO Pets, no smoking and No Section 8. Proof of Renter's Insurance required at move in. Longer lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Carlyle Park Cir have any available units?
1223 Carlyle Park Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1223 Carlyle Park Cir have?
Some of 1223 Carlyle Park Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Carlyle Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Carlyle Park Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Carlyle Park Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Carlyle Park Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 1223 Carlyle Park Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Carlyle Park Cir offers parking.
Does 1223 Carlyle Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 Carlyle Park Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Carlyle Park Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1223 Carlyle Park Cir has a pool.
Does 1223 Carlyle Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 1223 Carlyle Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Carlyle Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Carlyle Park Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 Carlyle Park Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 Carlyle Park Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

