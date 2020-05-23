1223 Carlyle Park Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

This awesome 2bd/2.5 townhome is in an Incredible Location! Quiet community plus walking distance to shopping, dining, restaurants, major transportation and even the hospital. The modern kitchen is open to the dining and family rooms. Fireplace plus all New Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer and dryer included. 2 Master Suite Bedrooms w/Baths and Walk-in closets. One even has a separate shower and a sunken tub.The upstairs also includes a built-in Office/ computer area between the 2 Master Suites. Half bath downstairs. Neutral carpet and paint. Plenty of storage, attached garage, and driveway for parking. Huge windows with views. Large fenced in patio is a great place to relax or entertain. Living here give you access to Highlands Ranch Recreation Center for a nominal fee. This includes 4 centers w/pool and workout areas. Available for move in September 1st but showing now. NO Pets, no smoking and No Section 8. Proof of Renter's Insurance required at move in. Longer lease preferred.