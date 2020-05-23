All apartments in Highlands Ranch
1124 Mulberry Ln
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:22 PM

1124 Mulberry Ln

1124 West Mulberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1124 West Mulberry Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Highlands Ranch home - available early January! Dogs okay, but no cats. Open kitchen with wood floors and 42" cabinets! Gas fireplace in the family room! Walk-in closet and 5-piece bath in the master bedroom! Great backyard with patio for entertaining! Access to Highlands Ranch rec centers, and washer/dryer are included! Very close to schools, and shopping at Town Center! Near UCHealth Hospital and Children's Hospital, with easy access to C-470!

- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "my.matterport.com/show/?m=sFqHX6ZQvsY" -

* No smoking or marijuana
* No cats
* Two small to medium-sized dogs (under 60 pounds each) may be considered. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is: $35/month per pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Mulberry Ln have any available units?
1124 Mulberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1124 Mulberry Ln have?
Some of 1124 Mulberry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Mulberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Mulberry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Mulberry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 Mulberry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1124 Mulberry Ln offer parking?
No, 1124 Mulberry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1124 Mulberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 Mulberry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Mulberry Ln have a pool?
No, 1124 Mulberry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Mulberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 1124 Mulberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Mulberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 Mulberry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 Mulberry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 Mulberry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

