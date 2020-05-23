1124 Mulberry Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous Highlands Ranch home - available early January! Dogs okay, but no cats. Open kitchen with wood floors and 42" cabinets! Gas fireplace in the family room! Walk-in closet and 5-piece bath in the master bedroom! Great backyard with patio for entertaining! Access to Highlands Ranch rec centers, and washer/dryer are included! Very close to schools, and shopping at Town Center! Near UCHealth Hospital and Children's Hospital, with easy access to C-470!



- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "my.matterport.com/show/?m=sFqHX6ZQvsY" -



* No smoking or marijuana

* No cats

* Two small to medium-sized dogs (under 60 pounds each) may be considered. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is: $35/month per pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

* Non-refundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.