Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 3 Bath AVAILABLE NOW in Highlands Ranch! - 11080 WOODHURST CIRCLE HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO. 80130



$2,075.00 PLUS ALL UTILITIES - SECURITY DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO ONE FULL MONTHS RENT.



LOCATED IN THE DOUGALS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT HOME SCHOOLS ARE WILDCAT MOUNTAIN (ELEMENTARY), ROCKY HEIGHTS (MIDDLE SCHOOL), ROCKY CANYON (HIGH SCHOOL).



WITH A BEAUTIFUL ENTRY THIS 2 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IS BRIGHT, OPEN AND COZY HOME! FULLY CARPETED LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND OPEN STAIRCASE. THERE IS AN OFFICE WITH GLASS DOORS. ONE BATHROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, DINING SPACE AND A FUNCTIONING GAS FIRE PLACE! FULL SIZED BASEMENT, UNFINISHED BUT IN GREAT SHAPE! STAIRS AND UPPER LEVEL ARE CARPETED. LIVING SPACE AT THE TOP OF THE STARTS. MASTER BEDROOM WITH ENSUITE BATHROOM AND WALK IN CLOSET. STAND UP SHOWER AND LARGE BATHTUB. 2ND BEDROOM IS UPSTAIRS AS WELL WITH AN ATTACHED FULL BATHROOM. OUTSIDE YOU HAVE A PATIO AND GARDENING SPACE. CORNER LOT WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!



THIS IS A NON-SMOKING HOME. PETS ARE POSSIBLE WITH GOOD REFERENCES AND PET DEPOSITS. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO ONE FULL MONTHS RENT AND IS DUE WITHIN 24 HOURS OF ACCEPTANCE. . ONE FULL MONTHS RENT IS ALWAYS DUE AT MOVE IN.



