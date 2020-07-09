All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

10959 Bellbrook Circle

10959 Bellbrook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10959 Bellbrook Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bed/3 Bath Plus Office In Highlands Ranch!! Douglas County Schools. EZ Access to McArthur Blvd, C470, & I-25! - Gorgeous Home in Southridge Community of Highlands Ranch Features 4 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms and a Main Floor Office! Grand Entry with Vaulted Ceilings and 2 Story Landing that overlooks almost the Entire Main Level. Hardwood Floors Flow through the Entry into the Kitchen. Formal Living Room and Dining Room open up into one another to create a Spacious Front Room as you enter the Home. Open Concept Living Space that flows from Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace through to the Oversized Eat-In Kitchen. Open Kitchen Features an Abundance of Cabinets and Counter Space, Including Pantry Height Cabinets and a Planning Desk, New 5-Burner Glass Cooktop, Double Oven, and Over the Range Microwave. Second Floor Features Landing that runs over the Entryway and Family Room, Splitting the Master Bedroom from the Three Additional Bedrooms. Large Master Suite Features Tray Ceilings with 5-Piece En Suite Bathroom Featuring Walk-In Shower with Bench Seat, Large Garden Tub, Dual Oversized Vanity with Extra Counter Space and Built-In Make-Up Vanity. Large Walk-In Closet Adjacent to En Suite Wet Bar and Mini Fridge. 3 Additional Bedrooms Feature Spacious Closets and share the Hallway Bath Featuring Double Sinks, Linen Closet and Seperated Shower and Toilet Area. Upper Level Laundry Room with Cabinets, Laundry Sink, and Newer Front Load Washer and Dryer. Large Unfinished Basement with Shelving for that Extra Storage you need! Attached, Oversized 2 Car Garage. Relax after a Long Day in your Gorgeous Backyard Featuring Composite Deck with Built-In Seating, Manicured Lawn, Shed/Playhouse and Swing.

Minutes to Daniels Park, Southridge Recreational Center, Shopping, Dining and More! Minutes to Coveted Rock Canyon High School in Douglas County School District. EZ Access to McArthur Blvd, C470 & I-25.

Owner would prefer no pets, however small dogs may be considered.

You Will Not be Disappointed!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Wonderful Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent.

Renter's Insurance Required.

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2427135)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

