10910 Brooklawn Road.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1521510.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,444 square feet of living space!



Located in The Hearth, this home is within about 2 minutes walking distance to Rocky Heights Middle School and Rock Canyon High School. This home has a 2 car garage, an unfinished basement, a full living room, a laundry room that is complete with a washer and dryer, air conditioning, a gas fireplace, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. The kitchen is complete with a breakfast nook, beautiful oak cabinets, granite counters, hardwood floors, and all appliances most of which are stainless steel! All bathrooms are enhanced by granite counters and tile floors.



Outside, there is a fenced yard with a sprinkler system and a wonderful patio. You will also have free access to all 4 state of the art recreation centers and use of a multitude of nearby beautiful outdoor parks, hiking, and biking trails.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1521510.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.