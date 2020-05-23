All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Location

10910 Brooklawn Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1521510.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,444 square feet of living space!

Located in The Hearth, this home is within about 2 minutes walking distance to Rocky Heights Middle School and Rock Canyon High School. This home has a 2 car garage, an unfinished basement, a full living room, a laundry room that is complete with a washer and dryer, air conditioning, a gas fireplace, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. The kitchen is complete with a breakfast nook, beautiful oak cabinets, granite counters, hardwood floors, and all appliances most of which are stainless steel! All bathrooms are enhanced by granite counters and tile floors.

Outside, there is a fenced yard with a sprinkler system and a wonderful patio. You will also have free access to all 4 state of the art recreation centers and use of a multitude of nearby beautiful outdoor parks, hiking, and biking trails.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10910 Brooklawn Road have any available units?
10910 Brooklawn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10910 Brooklawn Road have?
Some of 10910 Brooklawn Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10910 Brooklawn Road currently offering any rent specials?
10910 Brooklawn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10910 Brooklawn Road pet-friendly?
No, 10910 Brooklawn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 10910 Brooklawn Road offer parking?
Yes, 10910 Brooklawn Road offers parking.
Does 10910 Brooklawn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10910 Brooklawn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10910 Brooklawn Road have a pool?
No, 10910 Brooklawn Road does not have a pool.
Does 10910 Brooklawn Road have accessible units?
No, 10910 Brooklawn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10910 Brooklawn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10910 Brooklawn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10910 Brooklawn Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10910 Brooklawn Road has units with air conditioning.

