Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
10896 Brooklawn Road
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:02 PM

10896 Brooklawn Road

10896 Brooklawn Road · No Longer Available
Highlands Ranch
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Location

10896 Brooklawn Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highlands Ranch home conveniently located near Rec Centers, parks and trails. This appealing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has wood floors in the kitchen and breakfast nook. Family room, formal living room on main level, with all bedrooms on the upper level. 2 car garage and unfinished basement space for storage. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10896 Brooklawn Road have any available units?
10896 Brooklawn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10896 Brooklawn Road have?
Some of 10896 Brooklawn Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10896 Brooklawn Road currently offering any rent specials?
10896 Brooklawn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10896 Brooklawn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10896 Brooklawn Road is pet friendly.
Does 10896 Brooklawn Road offer parking?
Yes, 10896 Brooklawn Road offers parking.
Does 10896 Brooklawn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10896 Brooklawn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10896 Brooklawn Road have a pool?
No, 10896 Brooklawn Road does not have a pool.
Does 10896 Brooklawn Road have accessible units?
No, 10896 Brooklawn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10896 Brooklawn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10896 Brooklawn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10896 Brooklawn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10896 Brooklawn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
