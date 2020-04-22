10896 Brooklawn Road

Amenities

Highlands Ranch home conveniently located near Rec Centers, parks and trails. This appealing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has wood floors in the kitchen and breakfast nook. Family room, formal living room on main level, with all bedrooms on the upper level. 2 car garage and unfinished basement space for storage. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.