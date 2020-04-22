All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

10359 Woodrose Lane

10359 Woodrose Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10359 Woodrose Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10359 Woodrose Lane Available 05/10/19 4 Bed/ 3 Bath, 1741 Sqft - 10359 Woodrose Lane - Available 5/10/2019. This 4 bed/3 bath home in Highlands Ranch has a finished basement and huge back yard. Features include tile floors, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, oven/stove, fenced rear, deck, sprinkler system, central heat & air, 2" blinds, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, washer and dryer. Small pets (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,200
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE2155737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10359 Woodrose Lane have any available units?
10359 Woodrose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10359 Woodrose Lane have?
Some of 10359 Woodrose Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10359 Woodrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10359 Woodrose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10359 Woodrose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10359 Woodrose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10359 Woodrose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10359 Woodrose Lane offers parking.
Does 10359 Woodrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10359 Woodrose Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10359 Woodrose Lane have a pool?
No, 10359 Woodrose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10359 Woodrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 10359 Woodrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10359 Woodrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10359 Woodrose Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10359 Woodrose Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10359 Woodrose Lane has units with air conditioning.
