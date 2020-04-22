Amenities

10359 Woodrose Lane Available 05/10/19 4 Bed/ 3 Bath, 1741 Sqft - 10359 Woodrose Lane - Available 5/10/2019. This 4 bed/3 bath home in Highlands Ranch has a finished basement and huge back yard. Features include tile floors, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, oven/stove, fenced rear, deck, sprinkler system, central heat & air, 2" blinds, 2-car garage, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, washer and dryer. Small pets (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,200

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



