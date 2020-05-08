10167 Bentwood Circle

Amenities

Come tour this updated home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an upstairs loft space, and a two car garage. The kitchen is a major highlight of this home and has been upgraded to include a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The main floor features a dining room, living room, and a half bath, with beautiful hardwood floors running throughout. All the bedrooms are located on the top floor with an additional loft space perfect for an in-home office or lounge space. Outside you can soak up the Colorado sun from the spacious, fully-fenced backyard or dine outdoors on the back patio. You will love the location of this property as it sits only minutes from King Soopers, Southridge Recreation Center, Heritage High School, Mountain Vista High School, and many shops and restaurants. Your commute will be a breeze with quick access to I-25, C-470, and Santa Fe. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: 1 cat or 1 dog under 40lbs

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal

Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace & Unfinished Basement

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 Car Garage

School District: Douglas County



This property will be vacant on June 30th, 2020! We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



