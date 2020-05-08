All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

10167 Bentwood Circle

10167 Bentwood Circle · (720) 730-7186
Location

10167 Bentwood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Southridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2815 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Come tour this updated home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an upstairs loft space, and a two car garage. The kitchen is a major highlight of this home and has been upgraded to include a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The main floor features a dining room, living room, and a half bath, with beautiful hardwood floors running throughout. All the bedrooms are located on the top floor with an additional loft space perfect for an in-home office or lounge space. Outside you can soak up the Colorado sun from the spacious, fully-fenced backyard or dine outdoors on the back patio. You will love the location of this property as it sits only minutes from King Soopers, Southridge Recreation Center, Heritage High School, Mountain Vista High School, and many shops and restaurants. Your commute will be a breeze with quick access to I-25, C-470, and Santa Fe. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: 1 cat or 1 dog under 40lbs
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace & Unfinished Basement
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 Car Garage
School District: Douglas County

This property will be vacant on June 30th, 2020! We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10167 Bentwood Circle have any available units?
10167 Bentwood Circle has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10167 Bentwood Circle have?
Some of 10167 Bentwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10167 Bentwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10167 Bentwood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10167 Bentwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10167 Bentwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10167 Bentwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10167 Bentwood Circle does offer parking.
Does 10167 Bentwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10167 Bentwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10167 Bentwood Circle have a pool?
No, 10167 Bentwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10167 Bentwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 10167 Bentwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10167 Bentwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10167 Bentwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10167 Bentwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10167 Bentwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
