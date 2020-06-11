All apartments in Highlands Ranch
10008 Strathfield Ln

10008 South Strathfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10008 South Strathfield Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large three bedroom, two bathroom home with attached two car garage located in Highlands Ranch is ready for move in! Just off the formal dining room is an office with great lighting. The kitchen and living room feature an open concept space. Just off the kitchen is a large fenced in yard with a zero maintenance trex deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining. All bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the main level. The home does have all appliances including main level washer/dryer. There is a two car attached garage as well. The basement is large and unfinished, a great place for storage needs.
Enjoy access to Backcountry trails and the Highlands Ranch recreation centers nearby. Close to shopping, restaurants, easy commute to DTC or Downtown. Sand Creek Elementary, Mountain Ridge Middle, Mountain Vista High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 Strathfield Ln have any available units?
10008 Strathfield Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 10008 Strathfield Ln have?
Some of 10008 Strathfield Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10008 Strathfield Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10008 Strathfield Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 Strathfield Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10008 Strathfield Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10008 Strathfield Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10008 Strathfield Ln offers parking.
Does 10008 Strathfield Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10008 Strathfield Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 Strathfield Ln have a pool?
No, 10008 Strathfield Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10008 Strathfield Ln have accessible units?
No, 10008 Strathfield Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 Strathfield Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10008 Strathfield Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10008 Strathfield Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10008 Strathfield Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

