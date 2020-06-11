10008 Strathfield Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

This large three bedroom, two bathroom home with attached two car garage located in Highlands Ranch is ready for move in! Just off the formal dining room is an office with great lighting. The kitchen and living room feature an open concept space. Just off the kitchen is a large fenced in yard with a zero maintenance trex deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining. All bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the main level. The home does have all appliances including main level washer/dryer. There is a two car attached garage as well. The basement is large and unfinished, a great place for storage needs.

Enjoy access to Backcountry trails and the Highlands Ranch recreation centers nearby. Close to shopping, restaurants, easy commute to DTC or Downtown. Sand Creek Elementary, Mountain Ridge Middle, Mountain Vista High School.