2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Downtown Greeley
157 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
874 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
29 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
6915 West 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833218.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
5775 29th St. #106
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1175 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Condo With Amenities Included! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 2 Bed/2 Bath All Kitchen Appliances Included Washer/Dryer Included Gas
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Edwards
1 Unit Available
816 37th Avenue Court
816 37th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New paint and wood laminate flooring throughout. Nice 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Living room, eating area, 1/2 bath and kitchen on main floor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car
Results within 1 mile of Greeley
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ashcroft Heights
13 Units Available
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
955 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12
3734 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 Available 06/18/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - Ground level townhome. Generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Large pantry and storage room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
3625 Centennial Circle
3625 Centennial Circle, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bathroom in 4 plex. This is top unit on West side. Open living room, dining room and kitchen with extra storage, dishwasher and lots of windows. Washer & dryer hookups. central air conditioning and own furnace.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3788 Ponderosa Ct #7
3788 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1103 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Fox Crossing Townhome 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious townhome with vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural daylight throughout unit. Large master bedroom with master bath that includes tub and separate shower and walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Greeley
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
29 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Results within 10 miles of Greeley
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:52am
24 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1105 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
117 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mountain View
26 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
1 of 38
Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
20 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1239 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
3715 Precision Drive
3715 Precision Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
