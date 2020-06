Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Lovely 1 bedroom apartment NOW - Come take a look at this great 1 bedroom apartment close to downtown.



Main floor unit, 1 bath, D/W, A/C, Hardwood floors, Off street parking, Has steps to enter.



Deposit/Rent:$995

**Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only**



Please call TRI at 970-352-1025 to schedule a showing you can also send us a text at 970-576-4371



Don't miss your chance on this great apartment



Se habla Espaol!



No Pets Allowed



