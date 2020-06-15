Amenities
1211 8th St. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2 Story, Downtown Greeley, Loaded with Character - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**
This charming 5 bed, 3 bath home features:
Remodeled Kitchen & Baths
Stainless Steel Appliances
Over 2800 Sq. Ft.
Built in 1899
Enclosed Porch
Beautiful Wood Entry Way and Staircase
Washer/Dryer Included
Wall Unit A/C
2 Car Detached Garage
Close to UNC & Hospital
Tenant Pays All Utilities
1 Small Dog Negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $20/month pet rent
To schedule a showing please call (970) 451-0186
**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **
*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.
*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.
*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.
*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.
*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4839100)