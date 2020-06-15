Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1211 8th St. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2 Story, Downtown Greeley, Loaded with Character - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



This charming 5 bed, 3 bath home features:

Remodeled Kitchen & Baths

Stainless Steel Appliances

Over 2800 Sq. Ft.

Built in 1899

Enclosed Porch

Beautiful Wood Entry Way and Staircase

Washer/Dryer Included

Wall Unit A/C

2 Car Detached Garage

Close to UNC & Hospital

Tenant Pays All Utilities

1 Small Dog Negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $20/month pet rent

MF 5/1/20



To schedule a showing please call (970) 451-0186



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4839100)