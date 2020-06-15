All apartments in Greeley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1211 8th St.

1211 8th Street · (970) 451-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1211 8th Street, Greeley, CO 80631
City Center

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1211 8th St. · Avail. Jul 10

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2874 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1211 8th St. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2 Story, Downtown Greeley, Loaded with Character - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

This charming 5 bed, 3 bath home features:
Remodeled Kitchen & Baths
Stainless Steel Appliances
Over 2800 Sq. Ft.
Built in 1899
Enclosed Porch
Beautiful Wood Entry Way and Staircase
Washer/Dryer Included
Wall Unit A/C
2 Car Detached Garage
Close to UNC & Hospital
Tenant Pays All Utilities
1 Small Dog Negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $20/month pet rent
MF 5/1/20

To schedule a showing please call (970) 451-0186

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4839100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 8th St. have any available units?
1211 8th St. has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1211 8th St. have?
Some of 1211 8th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1211 8th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 8th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 8th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1211 8th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1211 8th St. does offer parking.
Does 1211 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 8th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 8th St. have a pool?
No, 1211 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1211 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 1211 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 8th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 8th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1211 8th St. has units with air conditioning.
