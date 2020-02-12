1120 79th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry cats allowed

Available July 3rd 2020



Dog Negotiable / Breed restrictions apply - SORRY NO CATS



This is a beautiful brand new 4 bed 2.5 bath home. It features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central a/c, a large master suite with a 5 piece bath and large walk in closet, laundry room, pantry, unfinished basement, large lot with sprinkler system. Must See!



Applicants must be 23+



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3



$55.00 Application fee per person



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,945, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,945, Available 7/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.