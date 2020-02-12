All apartments in Greeley
Find more places like 1120 79th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greeley, CO
/
1120 79th Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:43 PM

1120 79th Avenue

1120 79th Avenue · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greeley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1120 79th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
Available July 3rd 2020

Dog Negotiable / Breed restrictions apply - SORRY NO CATS

This is a beautiful brand new 4 bed 2.5 bath home. It features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central a/c, a large master suite with a 5 piece bath and large walk in closet, laundry room, pantry, unfinished basement, large lot with sprinkler system. Must See!

Applicants must be 23+

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3

$55.00 Application fee per person

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,945, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,945, Available 7/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 79th Avenue have any available units?
1120 79th Avenue has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1120 79th Avenue have?
Some of 1120 79th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 79th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1120 79th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 79th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 79th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1120 79th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1120 79th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1120 79th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 79th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 79th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1120 79th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1120 79th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1120 79th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 79th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 79th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 79th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1120 79th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1120 79th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd
Greeley, CO 80634
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave
Greeley, CO 80631
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631

Similar Pages

Greeley 1 BedroomsGreeley 2 Bedrooms
Greeley Apartments with ParkingGreeley Dog Friendly Apartments
Greeley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Greeley

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity