561 S Forest St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

561 S Forest St

561 South Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

561 South Forest Street, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af5453408f ---- Pet friendly Granite countertops 1 Block from Mir Park Track lighting Secure building entry Stainless steel appliances Hardwood cabinets Shared courtyard $35/month for assigned parking (if available) $45 App fee (per adult) $600 Security deposit $50 Flat monthly utility fee (water, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/mo pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit - exact layout & colors/finishes may differ - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 S Forest St have any available units?
561 S Forest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 561 S Forest St have?
Some of 561 S Forest St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 S Forest St currently offering any rent specials?
561 S Forest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 S Forest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 S Forest St is pet friendly.
Does 561 S Forest St offer parking?
Yes, 561 S Forest St offers parking.
Does 561 S Forest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 S Forest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 S Forest St have a pool?
No, 561 S Forest St does not have a pool.
Does 561 S Forest St have accessible units?
No, 561 S Forest St does not have accessible units.
Does 561 S Forest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 S Forest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 S Forest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 S Forest St does not have units with air conditioning.

