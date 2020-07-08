561 S Forest St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af5453408f ---- Pet friendly Granite countertops 1 Block from Mir Park Track lighting Secure building entry Stainless steel appliances Hardwood cabinets Shared courtyard $35/month for assigned parking (if available) $45 App fee (per adult) $600 Security deposit $50 Flat monthly utility fee (water, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/mo pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit - exact layout & colors/finishes may differ - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300