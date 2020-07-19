4874 East Kentucky Avenue

Amenities

This lovely penthouse is move in ready! Just blocks away from City Set, Infinity Park, Cherry Creek shopping mall, Cherry Creek bike path, dog parks, breweries, and so much more! You do not share ANY walls with ANYONE!



Located at 4874 East Kentucky Ave Unit F, Glendale, CO 80246.



This penthouse features the following:

- 25 ft vaulted ceilings

-Stainless-steel appliances

-Granite counter tops in kitchen

-Wood burning fireplace

-Central heat and air

-Washer and dryer included

-Large double pane windows

-Sky light

-Covered balcony that overlooks the green Playa Del Carmon Park

-Reserved parking spot, plus several other parking spots in the open parking lot

-Amazing loft upstairs!

- All Glendale residents are invited to join Infinity Park Athletic Club for only $8 a month!



Apply online!

Application Fee $35.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $1,350.00

Rent = $1,350.00



PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.