Glendale, CO
4874 East Kentucky Avenue
4874 East Kentucky Avenue

4874 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4874 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely penthouse is move in ready! Just blocks away from City Set, Infinity Park, Cherry Creek shopping mall, Cherry Creek bike path, dog parks, breweries, and so much more! You do not share ANY walls with ANYONE!

Located at 4874 East Kentucky Ave Unit F, Glendale, CO 80246.

This penthouse features the following:
- 25 ft vaulted ceilings
-Stainless-steel appliances
-Granite counter tops in kitchen
-Wood burning fireplace
-Central heat and air
-Washer and dryer included
-Large double pane windows
-Sky light
-Covered balcony that overlooks the green Playa Del Carmon Park
-Reserved parking spot, plus several other parking spots in the open parking lot
-Amazing loft upstairs!
- All Glendale residents are invited to join Infinity Park Athletic Club for only $8 a month!

Apply online!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $1,350.00
Rent = $1,350.00

PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4874 East Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
4874 East Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 4874 East Kentucky Avenue have?
Some of 4874 East Kentucky Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4874 East Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4874 East Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4874 East Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4874 East Kentucky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4874 East Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4874 East Kentucky Avenue offers parking.
Does 4874 East Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4874 East Kentucky Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4874 East Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 4874 East Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4874 East Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4874 East Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4874 East Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4874 East Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4874 East Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4874 East Kentucky Avenue has units with air conditioning.
