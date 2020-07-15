4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rent Ready Today!



Clean 2 bedroom, 1.0 Bath condo at an affordable price!



Open and bright floor plan, Mfg wood floors, updated bath and warm paint colors. Ground floor unit has full crawl space for additional storage. Newer furnace and AC. Washer/dryer in unit and included. Large attached garage with extra storage area.



Very well maintained complex is clean and inviting and only minutes from Cherry Creek and downtown. Adjacent to Playa del Carmen Park, and blocks from the Infinity Park Sports Complex.



No Pets

No MMJ

No Section 8