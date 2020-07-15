All apartments in Glendale
4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A
4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A

4820 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4820 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rent Ready Today!

Clean 2 bedroom, 1.0 Bath condo at an affordable price!

Open and bright floor plan, Mfg wood floors, updated bath and warm paint colors. Ground floor unit has full crawl space for additional storage. Newer furnace and AC. Washer/dryer in unit and included. Large attached garage with extra storage area.

Very well maintained complex is clean and inviting and only minutes from Cherry Creek and downtown. Adjacent to Playa del Carmen Park, and blocks from the Infinity Park Sports Complex.

No Pets
No MMJ
No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A have any available units?
4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A have?
Some of 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4820 E Kentucky Ave Unit A has units with air conditioning.
