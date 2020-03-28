4596 East Kentucky Place

Amenities

SHOWINGS: 303-718-3191



APPLICATION LINK:

https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Pets: Negotiable

Available: 11/1



This is a RARE 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 2 Story townhome in Gated Community with 2 Car Garage and close to EVERYTHING! Across the street from Infinity Park! Just gorgeous and available 11/1. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances on white cabinets. Fantastic layout.



>>>Location, Location, Location!!!<<<



Included:

-Trash

- 2 Car Garage



FEATURES:



- Oversized 2 Car Garage with plenty of storage and remote/keypad entry

- Fireplace

- LARGE oversized Garden Tub

- Huge Master bedroom with French Doors, remote ceiling fan, Walk-in Closet, Balcony and Vaulted Ceiling (16x15)

- LARGE Walk-in closet in 2nd Bedroom (14x11)

- Full size Washer/Dryer and Laundry Room

- Wired for security system

- Front Porch

- A/C

- Hardwood floors

- Separate Dining Area with Tray Ceiling

- Custom Paint Accents



Cherry Creek school district.........



Elementary School: Holly Rdg/Holly Hills

Middle School: West

High School: Cherry Creek

School District: Cherry Creek 5



Located across the street from new recreation center and Infinity Park!!



Easy Access to: I-25, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Trail, Cherry Creek Mall, DTC, Denver Health Sciences and MANY Restaurants and Parks!



Cross Streets: Colorado & Mississippi or Colorado and Cherry Creek S. Drive



Hurry, don't wait. CALL NOW: 303-718-3191