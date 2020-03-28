All apartments in Glendale
4596 East Kentucky Place
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

4596 East Kentucky Place

4596 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4596 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
SHOWINGS: 303-718-3191

APPLICATION LINK:
https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Pets: Negotiable
Available: 11/1

This is a RARE 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 2 Story townhome in Gated Community with 2 Car Garage and close to EVERYTHING! Across the street from Infinity Park! Just gorgeous and available 11/1. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances on white cabinets. Fantastic layout.

>>>Location, Location, Location!!!<<<

Included:
-Trash
- 2 Car Garage

FEATURES:

- Oversized 2 Car Garage with plenty of storage and remote/keypad entry
- Fireplace
- LARGE oversized Garden Tub
- Huge Master bedroom with French Doors, remote ceiling fan, Walk-in Closet, Balcony and Vaulted Ceiling (16x15)
- LARGE Walk-in closet in 2nd Bedroom (14x11)
- Full size Washer/Dryer and Laundry Room
- Wired for security system
- Front Porch
- A/C
- Hardwood floors
- Separate Dining Area with Tray Ceiling
- Custom Paint Accents

Cherry Creek school district.........

Elementary School: Holly Rdg/Holly Hills
Middle School: West
High School: Cherry Creek
School District: Cherry Creek 5

Located across the street from new recreation center and Infinity Park!!

Easy Access to: I-25, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Trail, Cherry Creek Mall, DTC, Denver Health Sciences and MANY Restaurants and Parks!

Cross Streets: Colorado & Mississippi or Colorado and Cherry Creek S. Drive

Hurry, don't wait. CALL NOW: 303-718-3191

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

