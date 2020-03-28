4596 East Kentucky Place

Amenities
Pets: Negotiable
Available: 11/1
This is a RARE 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 2 Story townhome in Gated Community with 2 Car Garage and close to EVERYTHING! Across the street from Infinity Park! Just gorgeous and available 11/1. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances on white cabinets. Fantastic layout.
>>>Location, Location, Location!!!<<<
Included:
-Trash
- 2 Car Garage
FEATURES:
- Oversized 2 Car Garage with plenty of storage and remote/keypad entry
- Fireplace
- LARGE oversized Garden Tub
- Huge Master bedroom with French Doors, remote ceiling fan, Walk-in Closet, Balcony and Vaulted Ceiling (16x15)
- LARGE Walk-in closet in 2nd Bedroom (14x11)
- Full size Washer/Dryer and Laundry Room
- Wired for security system
- Front Porch
- A/C
- Hardwood floors
- Separate Dining Area with Tray Ceiling
- Custom Paint Accents
Cherry Creek school district.........
Elementary School: Holly Rdg/Holly Hills
Middle School: West
High School: Cherry Creek
School District: Cherry Creek 5
Located across the street from new recreation center and Infinity Park!!
Easy Access to: I-25, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Trail, Cherry Creek Mall, DTC, Denver Health Sciences and MANY Restaurants and Parks!
Cross Streets: Colorado & Mississippi or Colorado and Cherry Creek S. Drive
