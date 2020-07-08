4567 E. Kentucky Circle

Amenities

Beautiful end unit townhouse in prime Glendale location inside gated community! Main floor hardwoods, great natural lighting, gas fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with dark cabinets, stainless appliances, soft close cabinets, granite, bar seating, gas range, under cabinet lighting, lighted drawers, and light-filled window over the kitchen sink. The 2 bedrooms(master suite has balcony) with vaulted ceilings, walk in closets and the 2 full bathrooms upstairs are also updated with new carpet, and new paint Full size Washer/Dryer. Private deck and patio with room for grilling and seating with turf and two removable awnings connects the home to the oversized 2 car garage with attic storage space. Walk to numerous restaurants, grocery, shopping, post office, Cherry Creek Athletic Club Whole foods, walk across the street to Glendale Sports Complex at Infinity Park, and a couple blocks to the Cherry Creek Trail.