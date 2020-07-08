All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

4567 E. Kentucky Circle

4567 East Kentucky Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4567 East Kentucky Circle, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful end unit townhouse in prime Glendale location inside gated community! Main floor hardwoods, great natural lighting, gas fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with dark cabinets, stainless appliances, soft close cabinets, granite, bar seating, gas range, under cabinet lighting, lighted drawers, and light-filled window over the kitchen sink. The 2 bedrooms(master suite has balcony) with vaulted ceilings, walk in closets and the 2 full bathrooms upstairs are also updated with new carpet, and new paint Full size Washer/Dryer. Private deck and patio with room for grilling and seating with turf and two removable awnings connects the home to the oversized 2 car garage with attic storage space. Walk to numerous restaurants, grocery, shopping, post office, Cherry Creek Athletic Club Whole foods, walk across the street to Glendale Sports Complex at Infinity Park, and a couple blocks to the Cherry Creek Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4567 E. Kentucky Circle have any available units?
4567 E. Kentucky Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 4567 E. Kentucky Circle have?
Some of 4567 E. Kentucky Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4567 E. Kentucky Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4567 E. Kentucky Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4567 E. Kentucky Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4567 E. Kentucky Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4567 E. Kentucky Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4567 E. Kentucky Circle offers parking.
Does 4567 E. Kentucky Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4567 E. Kentucky Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4567 E. Kentucky Circle have a pool?
No, 4567 E. Kentucky Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4567 E. Kentucky Circle have accessible units?
No, 4567 E. Kentucky Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4567 E. Kentucky Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4567 E. Kentucky Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4567 E. Kentucky Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4567 E. Kentucky Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

