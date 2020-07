Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage coffee bar

Youll quickly discover and experience why Fort Collins continues to have the prestigious reputation of being one of the best places to live with an apartment in Old Town Flats. Located in the heart of downtown Fort Collins, our apartments give you direct access to upscale shops and restaurants, bustling nightlife and a thriving arts community. When you come in from the outside, youll be able to retreat into a comfortable living space where you can live, love, and play. Life is better here.