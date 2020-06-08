All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

926 Thornhill Place

926 Thornhill Place · (970) 377-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

926 Thornhill Place, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Waterglen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
In Person Showings Allowed!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home is Available For Rent July 1st. Located in Waterglen Subdivision, North Fort Collins. Vaulted Ceilings, Central Air Conditioning, Master Suite includes Jacuzzi Tub. Washer and Dryer Included. Utilities Included in Rent are: Trash Service and Water for Lawn. One Small Dog Okay, NO CATS. Call Kurts for Your Private Showing Today. 970-377-0810. Visit Us Online at WWW.KURTJOHNSON.COM. Marketed and Managed by Kurts Property Management, Fort Collins, CO.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Thornhill Place have any available units?
926 Thornhill Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Thornhill Place have?
Some of 926 Thornhill Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Thornhill Place currently offering any rent specials?
926 Thornhill Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Thornhill Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Thornhill Place is pet friendly.
Does 926 Thornhill Place offer parking?
Yes, 926 Thornhill Place does offer parking.
Does 926 Thornhill Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 Thornhill Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Thornhill Place have a pool?
No, 926 Thornhill Place does not have a pool.
Does 926 Thornhill Place have accessible units?
No, 926 Thornhill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Thornhill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Thornhill Place has units with dishwashers.
