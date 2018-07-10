All apartments in Fort Collins
848 Wagon Wheel
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

848 Wagon Wheel

848 Wagonwheel Dr · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
Location

848 Wagonwheel Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Woodwest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 848 Wagon Wheel · Avail. Aug 14

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1608 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
848 Wagon Wheel Available 08/14/20 Large Home tucked away in Quiet Cul-de-sac- HUGE FENCED YARD - This 4 bed/ 3 bath home features 3 living areas, a large private yard, attached garage, fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, and more! Plenty of room and sectioned off perfectly so each roommate can have their own space.

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily) is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4793398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 Wagon Wheel have any available units?
848 Wagon Wheel has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 848 Wagon Wheel currently offering any rent specials?
848 Wagon Wheel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 Wagon Wheel pet-friendly?
No, 848 Wagon Wheel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 848 Wagon Wheel offer parking?
Yes, 848 Wagon Wheel does offer parking.
Does 848 Wagon Wheel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 848 Wagon Wheel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 Wagon Wheel have a pool?
No, 848 Wagon Wheel does not have a pool.
Does 848 Wagon Wheel have accessible units?
No, 848 Wagon Wheel does not have accessible units.
Does 848 Wagon Wheel have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 Wagon Wheel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 848 Wagon Wheel have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 Wagon Wheel does not have units with air conditioning.
