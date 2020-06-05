Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

842 Juniper Lane Available 07/31/20 3 Bedroom House near CSU! Available July! - Live just 1 mile from Spring Creek Trail, 2 miles from CSU and 3 miles from Old Town Square! Whether it's time to head to class, you're ready to go on a walk, run or bike ride, or you want to go downtown for some shopping and dining, you're in the perfect location at this home.



Set in a quiet residential neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a detached garage, a large, fully-fenced backyard and a comfortable sun porch.



Modern lighting, brand-new carpet and included washer and dryer! Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and great windows!



Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawn care. Dogs will be considered with additional deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab, and all dogs must be over 1 year. Applicants MUST provide at least 1 full year of positive rental history, not including dorms.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



*Measurements are for marketing purposes only. Unit should be independently measured if exact size is a factor.*



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3249279)