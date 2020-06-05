All apartments in Fort Collins
Fort Collins, CO
842 Juniper Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

842 Juniper Lane

842 Juniper Lane · (970) 226-5600
Location

842 Juniper Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Sheely

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 842 Juniper Lane · Avail. Jul 31

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1058 sqft

Amenities

842 Juniper Lane Available 07/31/20 3 Bedroom House near CSU! Available July! - Live just 1 mile from Spring Creek Trail, 2 miles from CSU and 3 miles from Old Town Square! Whether it's time to head to class, you're ready to go on a walk, run or bike ride, or you want to go downtown for some shopping and dining, you're in the perfect location at this home.

Set in a quiet residential neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a detached garage, a large, fully-fenced backyard and a comfortable sun porch.

Modern lighting, brand-new carpet and included washer and dryer! Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and great windows!

Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawn care. Dogs will be considered with additional deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab, and all dogs must be over 1 year. Applicants MUST provide at least 1 full year of positive rental history, not including dorms.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

*Measurements are for marketing purposes only. Unit should be independently measured if exact size is a factor.*

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3249279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Juniper Lane have any available units?
842 Juniper Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 Juniper Lane have?
Some of 842 Juniper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Juniper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
842 Juniper Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Juniper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 Juniper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 842 Juniper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 842 Juniper Lane does offer parking.
Does 842 Juniper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 Juniper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Juniper Lane have a pool?
No, 842 Juniper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 842 Juniper Lane have accessible units?
No, 842 Juniper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Juniper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 Juniper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
