Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/20 5 bedroom ranch property close to foothills & CSU - Property Id: 40961



Check out this large ranch home that features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, multiple living rooms, wood burning fireplace, large fenced back yard, newer windows, newer hot water heater, newer furnace, and a 2 car garage. Full finished basement with new paint, and new carpet. This property is in a nice quiet neighborhood in north west Fort Collins close to parks, bus routes and CSU.



Tenant will pay all utilities and no smoking of any kind will be permitted.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/724-kimball-fort-collins-co/40961

No Dogs Allowed



