Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

724 Kimball

724 Kimball Road · (970) 310-7093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

724 Kimball Road, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $2100 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 5 bedroom ranch property close to foothills & CSU - Property Id: 40961

Check out this large ranch home that features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, multiple living rooms, wood burning fireplace, large fenced back yard, newer windows, newer hot water heater, newer furnace, and a 2 car garage. Full finished basement with new paint, and new carpet. This property is in a nice quiet neighborhood in north west Fort Collins close to parks, bus routes and CSU.

Tenant will pay all utilities and no smoking of any kind will be permitted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/724-kimball-fort-collins-co/40961
Property Id 40961

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5969972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Kimball have any available units?
724 Kimball has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Kimball have?
Some of 724 Kimball's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Kimball currently offering any rent specials?
724 Kimball is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Kimball pet-friendly?
No, 724 Kimball is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 724 Kimball offer parking?
Yes, 724 Kimball offers parking.
Does 724 Kimball have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 Kimball offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Kimball have a pool?
No, 724 Kimball does not have a pool.
Does 724 Kimball have accessible units?
No, 724 Kimball does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Kimball have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Kimball has units with dishwashers.
