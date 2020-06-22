712 Pear Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace range

This cozy 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home has a "farmhouse" feel and is located in West Fort Collins just minutes walk to Rogers Park. This home boasts a large dining room, a kitchen with newly painted cabinets and lots of counter space, a formal living room with a fireplace, and a wood-burning stove in the 2nd living space that leads to the spacious backyard surrounded by lots of tall, beautiful tress. With 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs there is a 4th, larger bedroom with a full bath in the finished basement along with an extra bonus room. The 2-car garage is attached and washer/dryer are included! This home will not last! Apply today!



Pet Policy: 2 Small to Medium Dogs Max, One Cat Welcome.

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

$10 monthly Tenant Management Fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 6/22/20



