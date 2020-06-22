All apartments in Fort Collins
712 Pear Street
712 Pear Street

712 Pear Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 Pear Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This cozy 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home has a "farmhouse" feel and is located in West Fort Collins just minutes walk to Rogers Park. This home boasts a large dining room, a kitchen with newly painted cabinets and lots of counter space, a formal living room with a fireplace, and a wood-burning stove in the 2nd living space that leads to the spacious backyard surrounded by lots of tall, beautiful tress. With 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs there is a 4th, larger bedroom with a full bath in the finished basement along with an extra bonus room. The 2-car garage is attached and washer/dryer are included! This home will not last! Apply today!

Pet Policy: 2 Small to Medium Dogs Max, One Cat Welcome.
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
$10 monthly Tenant Management Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 6/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Pear Street have any available units?
712 Pear Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Pear Street have?
Some of 712 Pear Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Pear Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 Pear Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Pear Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Pear Street is pet friendly.
Does 712 Pear Street offer parking?
Yes, 712 Pear Street does offer parking.
Does 712 Pear Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Pear Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Pear Street have a pool?
No, 712 Pear Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 Pear Street have accessible units?
No, 712 Pear Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Pear Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Pear Street does not have units with dishwashers.
