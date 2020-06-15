Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

618 Ponderosa Drive Available 08/05/20 Stunning, Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on Corner Lot! - Available 8/5



Come see this gorgeous, sprawling, ranch-style home in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Large corner lot with a manicured lawn and mature trees that you can enjoy from the fantastic deck.



Some of the amenities include a fenced backyard, fireplace, central heating and air and a beautiful kitchen. The large backyard also has a deck for grilling! Washer and dryer are included for your convenience, and the oversized 2-car garage makes life that much easier!



Pets considered with additional $300/pet deposit and proof of spay/neuter; dogs must be over 1 year and certain breed restrictions apply. Our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php .



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



(RLNE3241774)