All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 618 Ponderosa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
618 Ponderosa Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

618 Ponderosa Drive

618 Ponderosa Drive · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

618 Ponderosa Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 618 Ponderosa Drive · Avail. Aug 5

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
618 Ponderosa Drive Available 08/05/20 Stunning, Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on Corner Lot! - Available 8/5

Come see this gorgeous, sprawling, ranch-style home in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Large corner lot with a manicured lawn and mature trees that you can enjoy from the fantastic deck.

Some of the amenities include a fenced backyard, fireplace, central heating and air and a beautiful kitchen. The large backyard also has a deck for grilling! Washer and dryer are included for your convenience, and the oversized 2-car garage makes life that much easier!

Pets considered with additional $300/pet deposit and proof of spay/neuter; dogs must be over 1 year and certain breed restrictions apply. Our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php .

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

(RLNE3241774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Ponderosa Drive have any available units?
618 Ponderosa Drive has a unit available for $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Ponderosa Drive have?
Some of 618 Ponderosa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Ponderosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
618 Ponderosa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Ponderosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Ponderosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 618 Ponderosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 618 Ponderosa Drive does offer parking.
Does 618 Ponderosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Ponderosa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Ponderosa Drive have a pool?
No, 618 Ponderosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 618 Ponderosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 618 Ponderosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Ponderosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Ponderosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 618 Ponderosa Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity