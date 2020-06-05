Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage dogs allowed

5550 Corbett Dr # C16 Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Townhome Available July! - Available July 8



This great townhome is located in southern Fort Collins, and features very clean-cut characteristics! Some of the features include a 1-car, detached garage and vaulted ceilings for an open and airy feeling!



There is an unfinished basement with washer and dryer included as well as a gas fireplace in the living room. Residents will be required to put electric and gas into their name. One cat considered with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Sorry - No dogs.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4770922)