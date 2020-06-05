All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 5550 Corbett Dr # C16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
5550 Corbett Dr # C16
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

5550 Corbett Dr # C16

5550 Corbett Drive · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5550 Corbett Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Sage Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
dogs allowed
5550 Corbett Dr # C16 Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Townhome Available July! - Available July 8

This great townhome is located in southern Fort Collins, and features very clean-cut characteristics! Some of the features include a 1-car, detached garage and vaulted ceilings for an open and airy feeling!

There is an unfinished basement with washer and dryer included as well as a gas fireplace in the living room. Residents will be required to put electric and gas into their name. One cat considered with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Sorry - No dogs.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.
Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4770922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 have any available units?
5550 Corbett Dr # C16 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 have?
Some of 5550 Corbett Dr # C16's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Corbett Dr # C16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 is pet friendly.
Does 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 offer parking?
Yes, 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 does offer parking.
Does 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 have a pool?
No, 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 have accessible units?
No, 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Corbett Dr # C16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5550 Corbett Dr # C16?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity