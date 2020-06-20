All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5310 Fossil Creek Dr

5310 Fossil Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Fossil Creek Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Applewood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhome By Open Space - Property Id: 291502

Spacious Townhome backing to an open space
- We only allow 1 cat or 1 small/medium dog, no vicious breed. We do not allow 2 pets. Extra $250 non-refundable pet fee and $35 monthly rent
- We do not allow any smoking
- We do not allow felons only clean background
- We require an income of 3x the monthly rent
- We require a minimum credit score of 650
- Landlord pays for HOA
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- Washer/dryer included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291502
Property Id 291502

(RLNE5821427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Fossil Creek Dr have any available units?
5310 Fossil Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Fossil Creek Dr have?
Some of 5310 Fossil Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Fossil Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Fossil Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Fossil Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Fossil Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Fossil Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 5310 Fossil Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5310 Fossil Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Fossil Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Fossil Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 5310 Fossil Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Fossil Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 5310 Fossil Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Fossil Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Fossil Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
