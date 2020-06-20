5310 Fossil Creek Dr

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhome By Open Space - Property Id: 291502
Spacious Townhome backing to an open space
- We only allow 1 cat or 1 small/medium dog, no vicious breed. We do not allow 2 pets. Extra $250 non-refundable pet fee and $35 monthly rent
- We do not allow any smoking
- We do not allow felons only clean background
- We require an income of 3x the monthly rent
- We require a minimum credit score of 650
- Landlord pays for HOA
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- Washer/dryer included
