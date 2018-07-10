Amenities

514 Walhalla Ct Available 08/04/20 Beautiful 4-Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins! - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home conveniently located in Northern Fort Collins! This home has gorgeous finishes which include high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and updated fixtures. The open layout is perfect for entertaining and will aide any event that you might have! This house has the convenience of a 3 car attached garage as well as an included washer/dryer set. Included is full use of the clubhouse featuring such amenities as a fully equipped fitness center, game room with pool table and a kitchen!



Just a short drive up Vine to Old Town puts you conveniently located to some of the best restaurants and activities this town has to offer. You'll also be right off of I-25 so getting anywhere you need to go is a breeze! The local micro-breweries, open spaces and parks offer plenty to do.



With over 1800 square feet of comfortable living space, you will have space to grow and flourish. The office on main floor can also be used as a 4th bedroom. You will also have the comfort of central air conditioning, a green lawn, back patio and fenced yard! It's a great place to relax or entertain! Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawn care.



One dog will be considered (dogs must be over 1 year) with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter; breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. Residents will be responsible for putting all utilities in their name.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php .



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

- At this time, we cannot conduct any showings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



