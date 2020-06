Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in breathtaking Lyons CO. along the St. Vrain River and abutting LaVern Johnson park these homes are comfortable and inviting. Each home has a 5pc master bath,chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances and slab granite counter-tops. Main level features hardwood floors,gas fireplace. Large walk-in closets,attached garage,and in home washer/dryers .(Multiple units displayed to reflect all 3 fantastic interior color variations within the homes)

*Call or email today*