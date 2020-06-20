424 W Oak Main Level

Amenities
Unit Main Level Available 09/30/20 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Heart of Fort Collins - Property Id: 265447
Charming, tastefully done, and fully furnished and outfitted Old Town bungalow that has been completely renovated! Featuring high-end appliances, refinished hard wood floors and beautiful high end tile throughout. You can't get much closer to Downtown Fort Collins and all the best restaurants, shops, and nightlife offered in FoCo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265447
No Pets Allowed
