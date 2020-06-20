All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 424 W Oak Main Level.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
424 W Oak Main Level
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

424 W Oak Main Level

424 West Oak Street · (970) 988-9356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Downtown Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

424 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Downtown Fort Collins

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Main Level · Avail. Sep 30

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit Main Level Available 09/30/20 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Heart of Fort Collins - Property Id: 265447

Charming, tastefully done, and fully furnished and outfitted Old Town bungalow that has been completely renovated! Featuring high-end appliances, refinished hard wood floors and beautiful high end tile throughout. You can't get much closer to Downtown Fort Collins and all the best restaurants, shops, and nightlife offered in FoCo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265447
Property Id 265447

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 W Oak Main Level have any available units?
424 W Oak Main Level has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 W Oak Main Level have?
Some of 424 W Oak Main Level's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 W Oak Main Level currently offering any rent specials?
424 W Oak Main Level isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 W Oak Main Level pet-friendly?
No, 424 W Oak Main Level is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 424 W Oak Main Level offer parking?
No, 424 W Oak Main Level does not offer parking.
Does 424 W Oak Main Level have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 W Oak Main Level offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 W Oak Main Level have a pool?
No, 424 W Oak Main Level does not have a pool.
Does 424 W Oak Main Level have accessible units?
No, 424 W Oak Main Level does not have accessible units.
Does 424 W Oak Main Level have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 W Oak Main Level has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 424 W Oak Main Level?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity