Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

420 Laporte Avenue

420 Laporte Avenue · (970) 689-8803 ext. 202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Downtown Fort Collins

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Laporte Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
420 Laporte Avenue Available 08/14/20 Old Town Home- Amazing Front Porch - Pets Welcome! - Walk to Old Town! Huge bedrooms. Fresh paint and great hardwood floors. Lots of parking. Glassed-in front porch!

My House Property Services
leasing@myfortcollinshome.com
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4764347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Laporte Avenue have any available units?
420 Laporte Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Laporte Avenue have?
Some of 420 Laporte Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Laporte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 Laporte Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Laporte Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Laporte Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 420 Laporte Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 420 Laporte Avenue does offer parking.
Does 420 Laporte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Laporte Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Laporte Avenue have a pool?
No, 420 Laporte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 420 Laporte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 Laporte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Laporte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Laporte Avenue has units with dishwashers.
