Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

420 Laporte Avenue Available 08/14/20 Old Town Home- Amazing Front Porch - Pets Welcome! - Walk to Old Town! Huge bedrooms. Fresh paint and great hardwood floors. Lots of parking. Glassed-in front porch!



My House Property Services

leasing@myfortcollinshome.com

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4764347)