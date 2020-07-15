408 Tigercat Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available 08/01/20 2 Bd/2.5 Bth new home facing 20-acre park - Property Id: 90364



New 2 bd, 2.5 bth energy efficient home. Two floors plus a large unfinished basement. 1st floor has living, dining, kitchen, powder bath, laundry area, and exits to private side patio, yard, front patio, and attached 2 car garage. The kitchen has new, upgraded appliances, quartz countertops, and quality cabinets. Second floor has two bedrooms with full baths and walk-in closets. The home has excellent light throughout the day, with east, south, and west exposure. The home has a high quality furnace, A/C, full sprinkler fire suppression system, and plenty of storage space. Beyond the home itself, the most amazing attribute of this property is that it directly faces a 20-acre park. The new Mosaic community will also have two pools. The community is a 5 minute bike ride to Kingfisher Point/Cattail Chorus, and Riverbend Ponds Natural Areas, as well as the Poudre River and its bike trail. Five minute drive to breweries; 10 minute drive to CSU/Old Town.

