Fort Collins, CO
408 Tigercat Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

408 Tigercat Way

408 Tigercat Way · (970) 237-9571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

408 Tigercat Way, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1850 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/01/20 2 Bd/2.5 Bth new home facing 20-acre park - Property Id: 90364

New 2 bd, 2.5 bth energy efficient home. Two floors plus a large unfinished basement. 1st floor has living, dining, kitchen, powder bath, laundry area, and exits to private side patio, yard, front patio, and attached 2 car garage. The kitchen has new, upgraded appliances, quartz countertops, and quality cabinets. Second floor has two bedrooms with full baths and walk-in closets. The home has excellent light throughout the day, with east, south, and west exposure. The home has a high quality furnace, A/C, full sprinkler fire suppression system, and plenty of storage space. Beyond the home itself, the most amazing attribute of this property is that it directly faces a 20-acre park. The new Mosaic community will also have two pools. The community is a 5 minute bike ride to Kingfisher Point/Cattail Chorus, and Riverbend Ponds Natural Areas, as well as the Poudre River and its bike trail. Five minute drive to breweries; 10 minute drive to CSU/Old Town.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90364
Property Id 90364

(RLNE5910418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Tigercat Way have any available units?
408 Tigercat Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Tigercat Way have?
Some of 408 Tigercat Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Tigercat Way currently offering any rent specials?
408 Tigercat Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Tigercat Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Tigercat Way is pet friendly.
Does 408 Tigercat Way offer parking?
Yes, 408 Tigercat Way offers parking.
Does 408 Tigercat Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Tigercat Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Tigercat Way have a pool?
Yes, 408 Tigercat Way has a pool.
Does 408 Tigercat Way have accessible units?
No, 408 Tigercat Way does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Tigercat Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Tigercat Way has units with dishwashers.
