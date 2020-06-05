All apartments in Fort Collins
400 Lilac Ln.
400 Lilac Ln

400 Lilac Lane · (970) 988-9356
Location

400 Lilac Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Old Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Close to Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 298725

Charming gem of a home in the heart of Old Town on Lilac Lane. Super close to CSU and all that is Downtown Fort Collins. Enjoy the character of this home, featuring hard wood floors, large bedrooms, and nice corner lot with fenced backyard. Its clean and tidy with recent updates and a stellar location ready for you to move-in on 8/1/2020. Call today, great home won't last long, as its the perfect place to call home.

Tenant pays all utilities. One months rent as security deposit. Additional $500 per pet refundable deposit per pet. $40/mo pet rent per animal. Last months rent paid in advance. $50 application fee per applicant. Professionally managed by attentive local owner/boutique property management company Fort Collins Property Management.
Property Id 298725

(RLNE5850723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 400 Lilac Ln have any available units?
400 Lilac Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Lilac Ln have?
Some of 400 Lilac Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Lilac Ln currently offering any rent specials?
400 Lilac Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Lilac Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Lilac Ln is pet friendly.
Does 400 Lilac Ln offer parking?
No, 400 Lilac Ln does not offer parking.
Does 400 Lilac Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Lilac Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Lilac Ln have a pool?
No, 400 Lilac Ln does not have a pool.
Does 400 Lilac Ln have accessible units?
No, 400 Lilac Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Lilac Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Lilac Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

