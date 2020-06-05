400 Lilac Ln.

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Close to Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 298725



Charming gem of a home in the heart of Old Town on Lilac Lane. Super close to CSU and all that is Downtown Fort Collins. Enjoy the character of this home, featuring hard wood floors, large bedrooms, and nice corner lot with fenced backyard. Its clean and tidy with recent updates and a stellar location ready for you to move-in on 8/1/2020. Call today, great home won't last long, as its the perfect place to call home.



Tenant pays all utilities. One months rent as security deposit. Additional $500 per pet refundable deposit per pet. $40/mo pet rent per animal. Last months rent paid in advance. $50 application fee per applicant. Professionally managed by attentive local owner/boutique property management company Fort Collins Property Management.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298725

