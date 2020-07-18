3912 Elmhurst Dr

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath house perfect for family. - Property Id: 310332



Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath house a block from Troutman park, a few blocks from a wonderful elementary school and blocks away from both the Troutman and Horsetooth max stations. Centrally located in Fort Collins and close to everything. Yard is nicely landscaped with automatic sprinkler system and has a private backyard with shade trees. 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs and a large bedroom with sitting/office area and attached 3/4 bath and laundry with washer and dryer on the lower garden level. Hardwood floors and tile on main level and new carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen has granite tile counters, newer hickory cabinets and all stainless steel appliances stay, refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Pets negotiable. No HOA. Possible rent to own/owner carry if interested.

No Dogs Allowed



