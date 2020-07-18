All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3912 Elmhurst Dr

3912 Elmhurst Drive · (970) 817-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3912 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Troutman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath house perfect for family. - Property Id: 310332

Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath house a block from Troutman park, a few blocks from a wonderful elementary school and blocks away from both the Troutman and Horsetooth max stations. Centrally located in Fort Collins and close to everything. Yard is nicely landscaped with automatic sprinkler system and has a private backyard with shade trees. 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs and a large bedroom with sitting/office area and attached 3/4 bath and laundry with washer and dryer on the lower garden level. Hardwood floors and tile on main level and new carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen has granite tile counters, newer hickory cabinets and all stainless steel appliances stay, refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Pets negotiable. No HOA. Possible rent to own/owner carry if interested.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3912-elmhurst-dr-fort-collins-co/310332
Property Id 310332

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5958036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Elmhurst Dr have any available units?
3912 Elmhurst Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Elmhurst Dr have?
Some of 3912 Elmhurst Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Elmhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Elmhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Elmhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 Elmhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3912 Elmhurst Dr offer parking?
No, 3912 Elmhurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3912 Elmhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3912 Elmhurst Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Elmhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 3912 Elmhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Elmhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 3912 Elmhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Elmhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Elmhurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
