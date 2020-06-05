All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 321 Skyraider Way 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
321 Skyraider Way 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

321 Skyraider Way 2

321 Skyraider Way · (720) 323-5333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

321 Skyraider Way, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 321 Skyraider Way #2 - Property Id: 177922

Unique Opportunity! 2019-built, stylish large townhome with luxury features and finishes in a convenient location! Great Room is a bright open concept with huge windows, social layout, and vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen boasts beautiful granite countertops, island breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. Plenty of storage with upgraded cabinetry. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Master bath has double vanity, subway tile shower, walk-in closet w/ intelligent organization, & additional linen closet. A/C! New Washer/Dryer included in laundry room.

Over-sized 2 car alley-load garage with extra storage space. Available now! Call or message for a showing in person or video streaming!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/321-skyraider-way-fort-collins-co-unit-2/177922
Property Id 177922

(RLNE5961612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Skyraider Way 2 have any available units?
321 Skyraider Way 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Skyraider Way 2 have?
Some of 321 Skyraider Way 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Skyraider Way 2 currently offering any rent specials?
321 Skyraider Way 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Skyraider Way 2 pet-friendly?
No, 321 Skyraider Way 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 321 Skyraider Way 2 offer parking?
Yes, 321 Skyraider Way 2 offers parking.
Does 321 Skyraider Way 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Skyraider Way 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Skyraider Way 2 have a pool?
No, 321 Skyraider Way 2 does not have a pool.
Does 321 Skyraider Way 2 have accessible units?
No, 321 Skyraider Way 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Skyraider Way 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Skyraider Way 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 321 Skyraider Way 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFort Collins 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Luxury Apartments
Fort Collins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
Scotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity