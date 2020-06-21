Amenities

3130 Meadowlark Ave Available 08/05/20 House in Mid-Town Fort Collins Available August! - Available August 5



This 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in Mid-Town Fort Collins has updated flooring, updated interior and exterior paint, and is coming available at the beginning of August! This home has all the space you could want and includes a great fenced backyard.



You have the convenience of an attached 2 car garage, washer/dryer included, and quick access to Beattie Park and the Foot Hills Mall! Up to 1 dog and 2 cats are allowed with additional $300/pet deposit, $35/month/pet pet rent, and proof of spay/neuter. Dogs must be over 1 year, breed restrictions apply. Sorry, no rabbits.



We residents are required put all utilities into their name and take care of all lawn maintenance/snow removal. Sorry - no students.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



