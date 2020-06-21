All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3130 Meadowlark Ave

3130 Meadowlark Avenue · (970) 226-5600
Location

3130 Meadowlark Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Meadowlark

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3130 Meadowlark Ave · Avail. Aug 5

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2188 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3130 Meadowlark Ave Available 08/05/20 House in Mid-Town Fort Collins Available August! - Available August 5

This 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in Mid-Town Fort Collins has updated flooring, updated interior and exterior paint, and is coming available at the beginning of August! This home has all the space you could want and includes a great fenced backyard.

You have the convenience of an attached 2 car garage, washer/dryer included, and quick access to Beattie Park and the Foot Hills Mall! Up to 1 dog and 2 cats are allowed with additional $300/pet deposit, $35/month/pet pet rent, and proof of spay/neuter. Dogs must be over 1 year, breed restrictions apply. Sorry, no rabbits.

We residents are required put all utilities into their name and take care of all lawn maintenance/snow removal. Sorry - no students.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

(RLNE5831781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Meadowlark Ave have any available units?
3130 Meadowlark Ave has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 Meadowlark Ave have?
Some of 3130 Meadowlark Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Meadowlark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Meadowlark Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Meadowlark Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Meadowlark Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Meadowlark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Meadowlark Ave does offer parking.
Does 3130 Meadowlark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 Meadowlark Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Meadowlark Ave have a pool?
No, 3130 Meadowlark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Meadowlark Ave have accessible units?
No, 3130 Meadowlark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Meadowlark Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Meadowlark Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
