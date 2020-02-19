All apartments in Fort Collins
3005 Ross Dr U13

3005 Ross Drive · (970) 217-2792
Location

3005 Ross Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Willow Lane

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit U13 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit U13 Available 08/01/20 4 BR Townhome. Great Common Area and Amenities - Property Id: 25741

Townhome available Aug 1st (tours can be scheduled starting 6/1) on the west side of town that splits the difference between CSU's campus and the trails, parks, disc golf, drive in, and reservoir. Unit has great living area on the first floor and a bonus room for the basement bedroom. Your dog tenants are also welcome with a refundable pet deposit ($500) and they will love that the unit backs to a greenbelt and is so close to the foothills!

Tenants pay for electricity and gas with trash, water, and sewer included in rent. First month's rent and security deposit equal to one months rent is due at time of lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25741
Property Id 25741

(RLNE5846577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Ross Dr U13 have any available units?
3005 Ross Dr U13 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Ross Dr U13 have?
Some of 3005 Ross Dr U13's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Ross Dr U13 currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Ross Dr U13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Ross Dr U13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Ross Dr U13 is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Ross Dr U13 offer parking?
No, 3005 Ross Dr U13 does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Ross Dr U13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 Ross Dr U13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Ross Dr U13 have a pool?
No, 3005 Ross Dr U13 does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Ross Dr U13 have accessible units?
No, 3005 Ross Dr U13 does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Ross Dr U13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Ross Dr U13 has units with dishwashers.
