3005 Ross Dr U13

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave

Townhome available Aug 1st (tours can be scheduled starting 6/1) on the west side of town that splits the difference between CSU's campus and the trails, parks, disc golf, drive in, and reservoir. Unit has great living area on the first floor and a bonus room for the basement bedroom. Your dog tenants are also welcome with a refundable pet deposit ($500) and they will love that the unit backs to a greenbelt and is so close to the foothills!



Tenants pay for electricity and gas with trash, water, and sewer included in rent. First month's rent and security deposit equal to one months rent is due at time of lease.

