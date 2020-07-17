All apartments in Fort Collins
2601 Harvard Street
2601 Harvard Street

2601 Harvard St · (303) 545-6000
Location

2601 Harvard St, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2601 Harvard Street · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Furnished Executive Rental At the Epi-center of Fort Collins - -- Furnished executive rental - amazingly quiet. Sits at the very epi-center of Fort Collins. Access anywhere in FC within minutes.

-- This solitary, large loft / apartment has skylights as well as floor to ceiling picture windows. Natural LIGHT pours into every room.

-- STYLE - fireplace, French doors, barn doors, wrought Iron accents; storage everywhere; private patio and deck, 2 private entrances directly into apartment PLUS immediately adjacent to COVERED parking.

-- If you are looking for a unique, and somewhat exotic lifestyle experience then you have to feel and experience this space for yourself.

Two people can affordably share rent and enjoy this unique, mid city loft that is nicely furnished, and full of charm. New flooring throughout, many stylistic upgrades, storage, no lawn to mow, beautiful landscaped areas, private patio and deck. It would be perfect for a romantic couple, "visiting" professor, temporary corporate placement, doctors, mature grad students, etc. This is a grown-ups apartment because there are businesses on the first floor. It is PRIVATE.....has no shared walls, halls, entrances, elevator buttons, community shared spaces and is far away from "student" anything (apartments, rentals, hang-outs).

The keys to this rental are:

1. It's SIZE - spaciousness and beautiful architectural elements with natural light in every room from skylights and picture windows.

2. It's Location - enjoy a unique lifestyle that comes from living in the very HEART of Fort Collins at Drake Rd and College Ave. You have ACCESS to all of Fort Collins within minutes without all the congestion you deal with in OldTown. You can literally walk to CSU Vet Hospital, restaurants, shopping, banking, personal services and more.

To recap.....solitary apartment (little to no covid-19 risk), several work-from-home spaces, private laundry facilities, covered parking, outer maintenance of lawn / landscapes / snow removal, multiple personal areas both inside and outside an Unusual & EXOTIC LOCATION.

Good Credit Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Harvard Street have any available units?
2601 Harvard Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Harvard Street have?
Some of 2601 Harvard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Harvard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Harvard Street pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Harvard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 2601 Harvard Street offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Harvard Street offers parking.
Does 2601 Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Harvard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Harvard Street have a pool?
No, 2601 Harvard Street does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Harvard Street have accessible units?
No, 2601 Harvard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Harvard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
