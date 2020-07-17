2601 Harvard Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport elevator on-site laundry parking

Furnished Executive Rental At the Epi-center of Fort Collins - -- Furnished executive rental - amazingly quiet. Sits at the very epi-center of Fort Collins. Access anywhere in FC within minutes.



-- This solitary, large loft / apartment has skylights as well as floor to ceiling picture windows. Natural LIGHT pours into every room.



-- STYLE - fireplace, French doors, barn doors, wrought Iron accents; storage everywhere; private patio and deck, 2 private entrances directly into apartment PLUS immediately adjacent to COVERED parking.



-- If you are looking for a unique, and somewhat exotic lifestyle experience then you have to feel and experience this space for yourself.



Two people can affordably share rent and enjoy this unique, mid city loft that is nicely furnished, and full of charm. New flooring throughout, many stylistic upgrades, storage, no lawn to mow, beautiful landscaped areas, private patio and deck. It would be perfect for a romantic couple, "visiting" professor, temporary corporate placement, doctors, mature grad students, etc. This is a grown-ups apartment because there are businesses on the first floor. It is PRIVATE.....has no shared walls, halls, entrances, elevator buttons, community shared spaces and is far away from "student" anything (apartments, rentals, hang-outs).



The keys to this rental are:



1. It's SIZE - spaciousness and beautiful architectural elements with natural light in every room from skylights and picture windows.



2. It's Location - enjoy a unique lifestyle that comes from living in the very HEART of Fort Collins at Drake Rd and College Ave. You have ACCESS to all of Fort Collins within minutes without all the congestion you deal with in OldTown. You can literally walk to CSU Vet Hospital, restaurants, shopping, banking, personal services and more.



To recap.....solitary apartment (little to no covid-19 risk), several work-from-home spaces, private laundry facilities, covered parking, outer maintenance of lawn / landscapes / snow removal, multiple personal areas both inside and outside an Unusual & EXOTIC LOCATION.



Good Credit Required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5873151)