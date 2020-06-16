All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

2519 W Laurel St

2519 West Laurel Street · (970) 419-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2519 West Laurel Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2519 W Laurel St · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2519 W Laurel St Available 06/03/20 Incredible House and Yard! - ****Available JUNE****

This spacious split level house offers tons of living space, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 separate living areas plus an office! The back yard is huge, and there is a deck off of the kitchen and dining area. See it first before its too late!

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.

DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit.

PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.

SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.

(RLNE5467394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 W Laurel St have any available units?
2519 W Laurel St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 2519 W Laurel St currently offering any rent specials?
2519 W Laurel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 W Laurel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 W Laurel St is pet friendly.
Does 2519 W Laurel St offer parking?
No, 2519 W Laurel St does not offer parking.
Does 2519 W Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 W Laurel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 W Laurel St have a pool?
No, 2519 W Laurel St does not have a pool.
Does 2519 W Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 2519 W Laurel St does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 W Laurel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 W Laurel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 W Laurel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2519 W Laurel St does not have units with air conditioning.
