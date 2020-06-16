Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2519 W Laurel St Available 06/03/20 Incredible House and Yard! - ****Available JUNE****



This spacious split level house offers tons of living space, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 separate living areas plus an office! The back yard is huge, and there is a deck off of the kitchen and dining area. See it first before its too late!



UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.



DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit.



PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.



SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.



(RLNE5467394)