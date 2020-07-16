2516 South College Avenue

Amenities
This cozy, 1 bed, 1 bath has its own private entry and is located facing College Avenue in central Fort Collins. This unit was recently updated and is in great condition. It can come furnished or unfurnished and has a spacious open floor plan with newer appliances including microwave, range, refrigerator and shared washer/dryer. There is a shared, fenced-in backyard and assigned parking space in front. Lawn care is even taken care of for you! It is also close to Whole Foods, Starbucks, King Soopers, Foothills Shopping Center, lots of dining and so much more. 1 cat or 1 small dog only. Tenant pays $150.00 utilities reimbursement to cover water, sewer, gas, trash, electric, basic cable, and basic internet. Call today to schedule your showing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available 9/22/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.