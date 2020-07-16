2516 South College Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This cozy, 1 bed, 1 bath has its own private entry and is located facing College Avenue in central Fort Collins. This unit was recently updated and is in great condition. It can come furnished or unfurnished and has a spacious open floor plan with newer appliances including microwave, range, refrigerator and shared washer/dryer. There is a shared, fenced-in backyard and assigned parking space in front. Lawn care is even taken care of for you! It is also close to Whole Foods, Starbucks, King Soopers, Foothills Shopping Center, lots of dining and so much more. 1 cat or 1 small dog only. Tenant pays $150.00 utilities reimbursement to cover water, sewer, gas, trash, electric, basic cable, and basic internet. Call today to schedule your showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available 9/22/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.