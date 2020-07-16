All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:43 PM

2516 South College Avenue

2516 South College Avenue · (970) 644-6460
Location

2516 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525
South College Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This cozy, 1 bed, 1 bath has its own private entry and is located facing College Avenue in central Fort Collins. This unit was recently updated and is in great condition. It can come furnished or unfurnished and has a spacious open floor plan with newer appliances including microwave, range, refrigerator and shared washer/dryer. There is a shared, fenced-in backyard and assigned parking space in front. Lawn care is even taken care of for you! It is also close to Whole Foods, Starbucks, King Soopers, Foothills Shopping Center, lots of dining and so much more. 1 cat or 1 small dog only. Tenant pays $150.00 utilities reimbursement to cover water, sewer, gas, trash, electric, basic cable, and basic internet. Call today to schedule your showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available 9/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 South College Avenue have any available units?
2516 South College Avenue has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 South College Avenue have?
Some of 2516 South College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 South College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2516 South College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 South College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 South College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2516 South College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2516 South College Avenue offers parking.
Does 2516 South College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 South College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 South College Avenue have a pool?
No, 2516 South College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2516 South College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2516 South College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 South College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 South College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
