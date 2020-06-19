Amenities

2419 Merino Ct. Available 08/03/20 4-Bedroom, 2-bath House in West Fort Collins! - Available 8/3



This cozy 4 bedroom home conveniently located in West Fort Collins! Enjoy easy access to Rolland Moore Park, grocery shopping, and schools. Features of this spacious home include two full baths, a fenced yard, attached two-car garage, washer and dryer, large kitchen, new carpet upstairs, and sky lights!



Resident is required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawncare. Worried about a high utility bill? Don't be as this property has a high efficiency furnace/water heater and a well insulated basement/attic. Two pets considered with additional $300 deposit/pet. Some breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab and dog must be over 1 year. Proof of spay/neuter required. Applicants must have at least 3 years positive rental history to be considered.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



