2419 Merino Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2419 Merino Ct.

2419 Merino Court · (970) 226-5600
Location

2419 Merino Court, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Brown Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2419 Merino Ct. · Avail. Aug 3

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2419 Merino Ct. Available 08/03/20 4-Bedroom, 2-bath House in West Fort Collins! - Available 8/3

This cozy 4 bedroom home conveniently located in West Fort Collins! Enjoy easy access to Rolland Moore Park, grocery shopping, and schools. Features of this spacious home include two full baths, a fenced yard, attached two-car garage, washer and dryer, large kitchen, new carpet upstairs, and sky lights!

Resident is required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawncare. Worried about a high utility bill? Don't be as this property has a high efficiency furnace/water heater and a well insulated basement/attic. Two pets considered with additional $300 deposit/pet. Some breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab and dog must be over 1 year. Proof of spay/neuter required. Applicants must have at least 3 years positive rental history to be considered.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

(RLNE3273079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Merino Ct. have any available units?
2419 Merino Ct. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 Merino Ct. have?
Some of 2419 Merino Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Merino Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Merino Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Merino Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Merino Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Merino Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2419 Merino Ct. does offer parking.
Does 2419 Merino Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 Merino Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Merino Ct. have a pool?
No, 2419 Merino Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Merino Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2419 Merino Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Merino Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Merino Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
