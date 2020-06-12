Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

228 Briarwood Rd Available 08/03/20 Perfect House for Roommates, by Park, Gas, Grocery - ******Getting New Interior Paint Before August Move In!!******



This house has lots of space for you and all of your belongings. Enjoy the convenience of a two car garage with work-space shelves and counters, washer and dryer, a back patio that is perfect for barbeques, huge backyard, and a private deck off the master! Lots of trees for cool shade. Don’t Miss out!



UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.



DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit, where applicable.



PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.



SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.



