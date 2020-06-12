All apartments in Fort Collins
228 Briarwood Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

228 Briarwood Rd

228 Briarwood Road · (970) 419-8881
Location

228 Briarwood Road, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Mulberry Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 228 Briarwood Rd · Avail. Aug 3

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
228 Briarwood Rd Available 08/03/20 Perfect House for Roommates, by Park, Gas, Grocery - ******Getting New Interior Paint Before August Move In!!******

This house has lots of space for you and all of your belongings. Enjoy the convenience of a two car garage with work-space shelves and counters, washer and dryer, a back patio that is perfect for barbeques, huge backyard, and a private deck off the master! Lots of trees for cool shade. Don’t Miss out!

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.

DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit, where applicable.

PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.

SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.

(RLNE5467360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Briarwood Rd have any available units?
228 Briarwood Rd has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 Briarwood Rd have?
Some of 228 Briarwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Briarwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
228 Briarwood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Briarwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Briarwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 228 Briarwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 228 Briarwood Rd does offer parking.
Does 228 Briarwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 Briarwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Briarwood Rd have a pool?
No, 228 Briarwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 228 Briarwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 228 Briarwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Briarwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Briarwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
