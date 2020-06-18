Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 06/01/20 2274 Adobe Dr - Property Id: 248356



Welcome to this beautiful home. Filled w/ elegant upgrades throughout, this almost-new luxury home is in immaculate condition. Features include open floor plan, hardwood floors, gorgeous updated kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters, cozy gas fire place. Home chefs will love the upgraded gas range stovetop. Spacious living room & large dining area flowing to patio & large backyard, home is ideal for entertaining. Retreat to luxurious master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, huge bathroom, double vanities, oversized tub, gorgeous tiled shower, walk-in closet. Large windows for natural light, upgraded fixtures throughout, covered front porch, large laundry, spacious loft. West facing for great summer days in backyard. TONS of storage w/ full basement, 3 car tandem garage! High-efficiency home 5 star plus HERS score, very low utility costs. Enjoy living next to Spring Creek Trail, popular Jessup Farm, nearby neighborhood park. Minutes to downtown, I25, shopping, restaurants, entertainment!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248356

Property Id 248356



(RLNE5656971)