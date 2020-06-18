All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2274 Adobe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2274 Adobe Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:38 AM

2274 Adobe Dr

2274 Adobe Dr · (970) 980-7417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2274 Adobe Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 2274 Adobe Dr - Property Id: 248356

Welcome to this beautiful home. Filled w/ elegant upgrades throughout, this almost-new luxury home is in immaculate condition. Features include open floor plan, hardwood floors, gorgeous updated kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters, cozy gas fire place. Home chefs will love the upgraded gas range stovetop. Spacious living room & large dining area flowing to patio & large backyard, home is ideal for entertaining. Retreat to luxurious master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, huge bathroom, double vanities, oversized tub, gorgeous tiled shower, walk-in closet. Large windows for natural light, upgraded fixtures throughout, covered front porch, large laundry, spacious loft. West facing for great summer days in backyard. TONS of storage w/ full basement, 3 car tandem garage! High-efficiency home 5 star plus HERS score, very low utility costs. Enjoy living next to Spring Creek Trail, popular Jessup Farm, nearby neighborhood park. Minutes to downtown, I25, shopping, restaurants, entertainment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248356
Property Id 248356

(RLNE5656971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 Adobe Dr have any available units?
2274 Adobe Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2274 Adobe Dr have?
Some of 2274 Adobe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2274 Adobe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2274 Adobe Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 Adobe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2274 Adobe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2274 Adobe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2274 Adobe Dr does offer parking.
Does 2274 Adobe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2274 Adobe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 Adobe Dr have a pool?
No, 2274 Adobe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2274 Adobe Dr have accessible units?
No, 2274 Adobe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 Adobe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2274 Adobe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2274 Adobe Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity